QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.45 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.