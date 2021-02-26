Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

NYSE XM opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

