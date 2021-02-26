Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Xerox by 20.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 304.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Xerox Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.