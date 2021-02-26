Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

