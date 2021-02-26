Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Equifax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

