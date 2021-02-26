Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.39. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

