Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $293,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.73 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

