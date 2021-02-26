Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of DaVita by 35.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 207.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.