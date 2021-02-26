Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $213,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

AZZ opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

