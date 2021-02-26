Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $3,846,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,948 shares of company stock worth $213,911,393 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

