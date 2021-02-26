Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.36% of Citi Trends worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $814.06 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at $395,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

