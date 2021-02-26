Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

