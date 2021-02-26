Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 798 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after buying an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.