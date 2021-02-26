Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

