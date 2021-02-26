Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,208 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 29,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 167,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $85.16 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

