Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 34% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $90,816.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.46 or 0.03159775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00372381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.34 or 0.01044591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.00449981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00385871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00253210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00023412 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,381,347 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

