Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

