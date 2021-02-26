Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QBR.B. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.23. 400,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,929. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.