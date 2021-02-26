QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCI opened at $0.22 on Monday. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

