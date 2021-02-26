RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Boston Partners grew its position in RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

