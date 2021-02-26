Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

RDN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

