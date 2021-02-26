Raise Market Cap Reaches $52,098.29 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $52,098.29 and $22.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.