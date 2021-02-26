Rally Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $770,140.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00481291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00067280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00080467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00076420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00473252 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com.

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars.

