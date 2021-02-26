Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $68,826.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00483894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00080617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.31 or 0.00457883 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,190,210,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.