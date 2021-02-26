Raydium Price Tops $8.17 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Raydium has a total market cap of $92.14 million and approximately $25.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded flat against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.17 or 0.00017040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00493476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00068171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00082250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00074899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00473713 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

