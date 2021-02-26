Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$25.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.80. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

