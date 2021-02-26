Raymond James Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA stock traded up $19.29 on Thursday, reaching $551.59. 367,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The stock has a market cap of $341.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

