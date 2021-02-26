Raymond James Increases Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $78.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,798. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

