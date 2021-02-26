Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

RYAM traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $9.04. 33,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,914. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $572.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

