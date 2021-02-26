RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $199.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $202.72.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,533 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

