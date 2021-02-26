RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.89 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

