Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

