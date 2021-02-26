Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Redfin stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

