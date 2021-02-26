reflect.finance Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $259,423.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00484459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00081643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00074679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.00464241 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,471,663 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

