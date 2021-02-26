Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

