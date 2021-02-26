Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,776. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

