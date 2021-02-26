Republic Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RSG opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

