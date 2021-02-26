Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $49.82 on Thursday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,005 shares of company stock worth $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

