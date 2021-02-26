Research Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 259,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 1,102,900 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in B2Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

