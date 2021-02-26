Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.