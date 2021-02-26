Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.35 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

