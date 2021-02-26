Reviewing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of -2, suggesting that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Aspyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 3.86 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -12.16 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -38.14% -44.38% -21.93% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tufin Software Technologies and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

