Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

