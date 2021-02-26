Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

RVLV traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

