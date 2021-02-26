REVV (REVV) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $33.79 million and $2.93 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,009,392 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

