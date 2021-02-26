RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Announces Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

