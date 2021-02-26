Rigel Finance (RIGEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $300,001.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $128.16 or 0.00266814 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $538,132.92 and $300,001.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00492704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00082291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.00476367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.