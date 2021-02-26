Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ring Energy by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

