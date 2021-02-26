Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

