Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

